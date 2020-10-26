Pandemic continues to fuel popularity of RVs

The RV Industry Association’s September 2020 survey of manufacturers has announced that RV shipments ended the month with 41,509 units, an increase of 31.2% from the 31,639 units shipped in September 2019.

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, totaled 37,990 units for the month, an increase of 35.3% compared to last September’s total of 28,085 units. Motorhomes finished the month with 3,519 units, down (-1.0%) compared to the September 2019 total of 3,554 units.

“The demand for RVs continues to be strong heading into the fall and the industry is on track to surpass last year’s numbers, despite the six to eight week closures earlier this spring,” said RV Industry Association President Craig Kirby. “Between the growing trend to work and learn from your RV and the incredible fall and winter RV travel options, we do not see the demand for RVs going down anytime soon.”

For the year, shipments stand at 300,100 units, off just 3.2% as the RV industry continues to overcome the nearly two-month shutdown this Spring due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Park Model RVs finished the month up 0.3% compared to last September with 311 wholesale shipments.