Pets in the news, May 15, 2020

Oh, for the love of pets! Sometimes they do things you’re proud of, other times they do things that embarrass us. Sometimes, they even do things that end up getting themselves in the news! Here are a few headlines from this round of pet news:

Cats may infect other cats with COVID-19. Researchers from the University of Tokyo and the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine found that cats can get the virus from humans, then spread it to other cats. In the study, researchers administered the virus to three cats, all in separate cages. The following day, two of the cats tested positive. Researchers added a new cat into each cage the following day. In all three days, all six cats, whether or not they had been administered the virus, tested positive. None of the cats showed any signs of illness, and they all recovered.

In New Orleans, as well as many other places across the country, pet adoptions and fosterings have skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic, but there’s an unexpected downside that has occurred. NOLA.com reports that it costs far more to treat and feed a rescued animal than it does to adopt one, which has New Orleans shelters operating at a financial loss, making it hard to stay in business.

A Veterinarian at Betterpet warns that toys that are too hard, or toys that are designed to play tug-o-war with should be avoided, as they can do damage to your pet’s teeth. According to McLean Animal Hospital, test if a toy is too hard or not for your pet by pressing your fingernail into it – if it can’t make an indentation, the toy is too hard.

The Better Business Bureau has reported a huge increase in pet scammers across Utah. In the last two months, more than 500 reports have been filed of people getting scammed when trying to purchase a new pet online. Because people can’t go visit the dogs or cats in person, it’s a perfect time to scam someone with a hefty shipping and insurance fee.

In Powell, WY, one teacher is using her pets to help keep her students engaged through online learning. Her dog, Olive, gets dressed up in a different outfit or costume each day for class. When each of her students finishes a task, they get to give one of her pets a “virtual” treat.

In Grand Rapids, MI, veterinarians and groomers are hearing of problems that come with dogs not getting the grooming care they require, since pet grooming is considered non-essential. Dr. Ryan Carpenter of Family Friends Veterinary Hospital says the most common calls are about hot spots, eye infections, packed anal glands and in-grown nails. Many calls also report the dog’s nails have gotten so long they’re having a hard time walking.