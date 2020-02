This was posted on our Facebook group RV Crashes and Disasters. Oh, this is ugly.

The RVer wrote:

“Back Road in Tennessee truck coming down hill towards us and had something hanging out driver side. I moved a hair to the right and there was no shoulder so when the tire hit the white line it pulled us off the road. Took 5 months for insurance to finally decide to total it.”

Thankfully, no one in the RV was seriously injured.