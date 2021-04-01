Tiffin recalls some 2021 motorhomes for tire valve stem issue

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2021 Phaeton motorhomes. The valve stem stabilizer can become loose, allowing the valve stem extender to contact the wheel.

If the valve stem extender rubs on the wheel, it can cause a loss of tire pressure, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy

Tiffin will notify owners, and dealers will replace the valve stem stabilizer, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661. Tiffin’s number for this recall is TIF-114.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

