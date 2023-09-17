By Chuck Woodbury

Continued from the RVtravel.com newsletter of Sept. 17, 2023. Read that first before reading this.

As I said in my essay, here is what I asked ChatGPT to write:

Write a hilariously funny, 400 word essay, about a 300-pound pig named Walt that fell in the mud while wallowing in it with pig girl named Sally Pig McBabnick, who he secretly desired because she had the most beautiful snout of any pig he had ever met.

And here is the story and headline it delivered (in about 20 seconds). I did not change a single word.

The Swine-tastic Saga of Walt and Sally: A Love Story Muddier Than Most

Once upon a time in the quaint little hamlet of Hogsville, there lived a portly 300-pound porker named Walt. Walt was no ordinary pig; he had dreams bigger than his bacon-loving belly. His one true desire was none other than a pig girl named Sally Pig McBabnick.

Sally, with her enchanting brown and white coat, had a snout that would make any sow swoon. It was perfectly symmetrical, with just the right hint of rosy blush on the tip. Walt had fallen head over trotters for her from the very first time he laid eyes on that magnificent snout.

One fine day, the stars aligned and destiny intervened. Walt mustered up the courage to invite Sally for a frolicsome wallow in the mud. You see, in Hogsville, mud wallowing was the swankiest way to spend a Saturday afternoon. It was the piggy equivalent of fine dining or a night at the opera.

As they wallowed and splashed with sheer porcine abandon, Walt couldn’t help but steal glances at Sally’s snout. It glistened with a radiance that could put even the shiniest of diamonds to shame. It was the snout of his dreams, and he was knee-deep in love.

Then, in a tragic twist of fate, Walt lost his balance and, like a portly acrobat, tumbled headfirst into the mud. The splash was so colossal that ducks in the neighboring pond had to take cover. Sally, ever the considerate companion, oinked with laughter before helping him up.

Walt, now a brown and white mess of muck, looked up at Sally with eyes that sparkled like sapphires in the afternoon sun. He realized that sometimes, love was not just about the snout, but about the pig underneath it. Sally saw past the mud-caked exterior and into the heart of the pig who had made her laugh like no other.

FROM THAT MOMENT ON, their friendship blossomed into a romance as muddy and magnificent as a pig’s dream come true. They became the talk of Hogsville, the dynamic duo of dirt, the swanky swine of the sowcial scene.

Their story serves as a reminder that love can be found in the most unexpected places, even in a pigsty of all places. It teaches us that sometimes, you have to get a little muddy to find the most precious gems.

And so, Walt and Sally lived happily ever after, their snouts intertwined and their hearts forever connected in the swine-tastic saga that became legend in Hogsville. For in the end, it’s not about the mud on your snout, but the love in your heart. [END OF STORY]

My conclusion

This is not just adequate, but superb. How many years would it take a writer to learn to write this well? I will not go into great detail, but if A.I. can create articles that are both factual and funny — and in seconds — what does that portend about the future for professional writers? That’s for me and my writer friends to explore. But, I’m telling you, reading this story was a jolt to my system like nothing I have experienced in a very long time. I’ll be honest: I’m concerned and, yes, even frightened.

If you missed this related article about A.I. from Chuck Woodbury you might want to read it.

“Word-diarrhea is epidemic, and I question why I even write anymore”