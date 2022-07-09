Friday, July 8, 2022

Brilliant glamping company is the neatest we’ve ever seen

By Gail Marsh
Sarah Owens loves spending time outside, so when COVID closures ended her full-time bartending job, Sarah invented Pitch Posh, a company that brings the campground to you. That is, if you happen to live in or near Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Pitch Posh: “Glamping” in your own backyard

Ms. Owens’ innovative company will provide and set up everything you need for a wonderful “glamping” experience, right in your own backyard. They provide “beautiful, waterproof, all-season, bell tents with full accommodations and décor” for your special occasion, birthday party, date night, bridal shower, dinner party, and more!

Of course, there’s a price to pay. Date night setups start at $500, sleepover parties start at $600, and the same goes for other backyard event packages.

They even do indoor slumber parties for kids!

Full accommodations

Pitch Posh provides everything you need for a wonderful night of glamping: comfy mattresses, luxurious sheets and pillows, decadent throw blankets, romantic lighting, and wonderful décor.

Special amenities

They sure know how to transform your backyard into the glamping experience of your dreams. Here are a few of the special amenities the company offers: S’mores roasting bar, champagne cart (complete with drink recipes), a popcorn maker, board games, outdoor movie projector with a screen and sound bar, a pedicure spa package, and more!

Look at this incredible “Mama Mia” themed engagement! Photo credit: The Pitch Posh Instagram, @pitchposhpa

How about it?

With the escalating price of fuel, crowded campgrounds, and the hassle of packing/unpacking the RV, perhaps the time is right for this enterprising company. Learn more on the Pitch Posh website and make sure to click on their Instagram page. The photos of past “glamping” events they’ve done are incredible.

Pretty neat, huh? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

All photos courtesy of Pitch Posh. 

