Watch out for robot guard dogs!

Watch where you are trespassing! There may be a Quad-legged Unmanned Ground Vehicle nearby to report you to the coppers! You’re not likely to find one soon in your RV travels, but when you do — and it’s probably just a matter of time — mind your manners and respect the law.

A “Quad-legged Unmanned Ground Vehicle” might make more sense to you if we called it what it represents: a robot dog! The Portland Air National Guard’s 142nd Security Forces Squadron is in the news these days because it has the first “robot dog” at a National Guard unit to test for surveillance and base security operations.

The “Quad-legged Unmanned Ground Vehicle,” also known as the Q-UGV, can conduct video surveillance and patrol a fence line without putting airmen in danger. Robot dogs first made an appearance at active-duty bases last year, and the equipment and testing are now trickling down to the Guard.

The 142nd received the Q-UGV at the start of the year, according to the base’s public affairs office, and the security forces have started demonstrating the technology to other units throughout the state this past month.

No word if Robot Dog bites, but you might not want to test that idea. And, hey, if you’re looking for a security device to guard your RV at night, keep your eye out for the Robot Dog consumer model! Just think: great protection for you, and no poop to pick up!

