Planning the Grand Adventure – 50 US Landmarks

Google My Maps is one of my favorite travel tools, so when I see something like this epic tour of 50 US Landmarks, I am challenged to create the tour using My Maps. You could do the same by using this spreadsheet of 50 US Landmarks and import it into your own custom map. The import creates the 50 markers, then you need to add the driving routes, 10 stops at a time because of My Maps limitations. Once you’ve done it for this list of 50 stops, you could also create some of your own. Here are the steps:

Download the 50 Landmarks spreadsheet to your computer, so it can be uploaded to MyMaps. Go to Google.com/mymaps and be sure you are signed in to your Google Account Create New map, give it a name Click import and choose the 50Landmarks.xls from your computer

When asked “choose columns to position your placemarks” click the checkbox for the Place Name column. Continue

When asked “Pick a column to use as a title…” click the button for the Place Name column again. Finish

You should now see 50 placemarks on your map. These are all recognizable places for Google Maps, therefore there is no need for addresses or Lat/Lon. In the Legend, click on Uniform Style and change it to Sequence of Numbers. You should now see all 50 places listed in the Legend. To make the route: Click the Add Directions tool



This opens up a new layer with 2 points A, and B. With A selected, click on the map marker for place #1, with B selected, click the marker for place #2. You should see a route line appear between the two.

Click “Add Destination” and then click the map marker for place #3.

Continue to Add Destinations for places 4-10. That is the limit per layer. Repeat #6 above to continue the route. You will need 5 layers to complete a route thru all 50 places.

Have fun! I hope you get to travel the route someday! Here is the Geeks on Tour YouTube show about how to use Google My Maps.

Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She and her husband, Jim, produce a free weekly YouTube show called What Does This Button Do? They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years.