RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1276

Friday, February 14, 2020

Today’s thought

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart.” — Helen Keller



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Valentine’s Day! It’s also National Organ Donor Day!

Tip of the Day

Avoid an RV “power drag” with a checklist

By Jim Twamley

It is said that a good journalist always has four things with him: Pencil and pad, a camera, and his wits. Fortunately I had at least one of these with me when I happened across an RVer who was experiencing a power drag – a power cord drag, that is. This man was an experienced RVer, so no laughing lest it happens to you.

I was able to stop him before he got out of the RV park, but it looks like he dragged the cord quite a ways since he was nearly to the gate. While power cords are pretty tough and withstand quite a bit of abuse, you can’t drag them very far before they get mangled. Continue reading.

RV fridge door pop open? Here’s a “quick and dirty” fix

If you’re the proud owner of a well-loved older RV, you’ll have run across the old “orphan parts” issue because the part isn’t stocked anymore or the company doesn’t exist anymore. Here’s an easy and inexpensive fix if your fridge door has a tendency to pop open and spill its contents and you can’t find the original replacement part. Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: The sticky slideout

Easily check the tire pressure on your inner dual tires!

Do you have trouble reading the tire pressure on your RV’s inner duals? This dual head tire pressure gauge with an extension steel shaft will reach where a standard gauge won’t. Be sure you know the pressure of all your tires, or risk a potentially dangerous blowout. No batteries required. Learn more or order at a discount.

Reader poll

Never struggle with opening jars again!

This jar-gripper is a favorite tool for many cooks and kitchen-dwellers. Never struggle to open a jar again! Simply place the gripper around the lid of the jar, lock into place and twist. Your jar will open with ease, and your hands won’t hurt afterward. This handy little gadget works on smooth and grooved lids and will adjust to fit just about every jar out there. It’s great for those of us with weak hands. Learn more or order here.

Quick Tip

Another way to keep your awning shut while traveling

Worried your awning might open while traveling? Put the awning in “transport” position, then carefully bore through the closed awning arms, installing a snap lock safety pin. It’ll prevent the arms from opening up without first being removed.

Don’t take a break on your brakes!

Every RVer needs one of these!

Wonder what it would be like to have your brakes go out while you’re going down a long, steep grade? You might find out if you don’t stay on top of your brake fluid levels! Buy yourself a brake-fluid tester for less than $10 to check your levels. Simply dip the tester into your rig’s brake fluid, and you’ll be able to see where you stand. Learn more or order.

Random RV Thought

One of the very best things about traveling in a motorhome is that a restroom is always just a few steps away.

Website of the day

Workers on Wheels

If you’re looking for a new job while RVing, this is a good resource to keep handy. The site lists many available work opportunities for RVers, both in and out of campgrounds and RV parks.

Trivia

220,000 is the average number of wedding proposals on Valentine’s Day each year.

What sculpture created in 2019 can be seen from space? You’d know if you read yesterday’s newsletter!

Leave here with a laugh

Gordie Howe (1928-2016), famous Canadian professional ice hockey player, reportedly was unhappy about a penalty one of his teammates got during a game. He went to the referee and asked, “What would happen if a player came to you and said that you’re an SOB?” The referee told him that the player would get a 2-minute penalty for misconduct. Howe replied, “Then it’s a good thing I didn’t tell you you were an SOB for calling that penalty,” and he skated away. —Thanks to Richard Gougeon, Mascouche, Quebec, Canada

