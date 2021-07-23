RV Daily Tips. Friday, July 23, 2021

Issue 1650

Today’s thought

“In the external scheme of things, shining moments are as brief as the twinkling of an eye, yet such twinklings are what eternity is made of – moments when we human beings can say ‘I love you,’ ‘I’m proud of you,’ ‘I forgive you,’ ‘I’m grateful for you.’ That’s what eternity is made of: invisible imperishable good stuff.” ―Fred Rogers

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Gorgeous Grandma Day!

On this day in history: 1903 – The Ford Motor Company sells its first car.

Tip of the Day

You can do laundry even without a sewer hookup!

By Nanci Dixon

We are lucky to have a washer and dryer onboard. We use it frequently when connected to full hookups. This year, due to poor planning and crowded campgrounds, we moved frequently and seldom had full hookups. Most of the time we had electric hookups, but only sometimes did we have water.

As I watched the laundry basket pile grow taller and taller, I knew we definitely needed to wash at least a few things. We were hooked up to water and I realized that there was enough room in the gray tank to run a load or two of clothes.

How did Nanci know there was enough water to do laundry? Find out in today’s tip.

Today’s RV review preview…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel previews the new Wingamm Oasi Class C (or B+), an Italian RV. As he reports, “Italian RV manufacturer Wingamm is planning to bring their Oasi Class C RVs to the U.S. for the 2022 model year. Based on the front-wheel-drive Dodge Promaster cutaway chassis, the first models to arrive on these shores will be the smallest of the series, the Oasi 540. Wingamm makes a great use case for this camper.” Learn more.

Is this your RV?

The peace and satisfaction of “living small”

RVer Jimmy Smith reflects on how “living small” in the 100-square-foot RV he shares with his partner, Julianne, has brought him peace and contentment. You will enjoy this short essay.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Using these would be a very mesmerizing experience! We wonder what the marshmallow would look like…

Reader poll

Do you have a dash cam on your RV or tow vehicle?

You don’t have to be on camera to tell us here.

Quick Tip

Sunscreen is needed while driving

Okay, you may not think of this as an RV travel tip, but many folks believe they are protected from the sun when they’re in their vehicles, and while most glass does provide some protection, UVA rays can still penetrate through. To keep you and your passengers sunburn-free, don’t forget to apply sunscreen before a long trip in your car, truck or RV. That way, you can all soak up the sun without worry. —From Best RV Tips from RVtipofTheDay.com

The best kitchen sink strainer – no more odors or clogs!

If you’re unfamiliar with the revolutionary Kitchen SinkShroom, you’ll want to introduce yourself. This popular sink strainer prevents anything from going down your kitchen sink’s drain (in your house or RV). Say goodbye to odors and clogs – the SinkShroom won’t let that happen. Read more about it and its partner, the TubShroom, here, or order one here.

Website of the day

The Best RV Dash Cams in 2021

Speaking of dash cams (today’s poll), here’s a list from RV Hometown of the seven best RV dash cams to buy, and things you should know before buying one. If you’re thinking about getting one, consult this list first.

Recipe of the Day

Shrimp Fajitas for Two

by Anne Hasselbrack from Edgewater, MD

These shrimp fajitas were seasoned to perfection and just the right amount for two people. We love the combination of seasoning… slightly sweet and savory with a little spice. A great recipe for a beginner cook looking to treat someone special to an amazing dinner. You’ll look like a pro!

We are drooling! Get the recipe here, then invite us over for dinner, please!

Hitch Ball Lubricant extends the life of your hitch mount!

Protect hitch balls and receivers from corrosion with this high-film strength and waterproof grease. Formulated to stay where you apply it, this lubricant reduces friction, wear, rust, water corrosion and noise. Compatible with any variety of trailer applications like receiver hitches, ball mounts, hitch balls, locks, couplers, jacks, and more. Learn more or order here.

Trivia

A human uses about 550 liters of pure oxygen per day. That comes out to about 19-cubic-feet. That’s a lot of oxygen!

*Where does the word dumpster come from? The answer is fascinating. Find it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Bobby Lee is a 6-year-old very spoiled Jack Russell Terrier. Loves going everywhere with us. Loves his daily 2.5-mile walks. Loves anyone who gives him treats. Thinks he owns the couch in our new Montana.” —Dana McHugill

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Sta-Bil Rust Stopper stops rust and corrosion

Of the many gremlins that attack your RV, like mold, mildew, leaks and black streaks, rust is the gremlin that will attack your hand tools, spare parts, door hinges and other vulnerable metal surfaces and moving parts over time. STA-BIL® Rust Stopper prevents rust and corrosion by protecting metal surfaces with a long-lasting barrier while lubricating parts and tools to stop squeaks and sticking. Learn more in this article.

Leave here with a laugh

