KOA partners with Love’s Travel Stops for new park – More to come?

RVtravel.com News (May 20, 2021) – Kampgrounds of America Inc. (KOA) announced that it has signed a franchise agreement with Love’s Travel Stops to build a new KOA campground at the Love’s location in McComb, Mississippi.

Love’s Travel Stops, headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has a total of 550 locations in 41 states. KOA is North America’s largest chain of family-friendly, open-to-the-public campgrounds, with 520 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

The new campground will be known as the McComb KOA Journey and will be adjacent to the Love’s Travel Stop facility. A press release issued by Kampgrounds of America did not say if the two companies plan to add additional new campgrounds at other Love’s Travel Stop locations. Plans call for the McComb KOA Journey to begin accepting overnight campers by the end of 2021.

Love’s Travel Stops provides motorists and truck drivers with 24-hour access to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, travel items, snacks, and restaurant offerings. Another division of the company, Love’s Hospitality, includes a growing network of hotels and storage rental locations. The McComb KOA Journey will be Love’s first foray into the campground market.

“As we began to consider adding camping to our portfolio of hospitality offerings, KOA just made sense,” said Kevin McCarthy, director of special projects for Love’s. “Both Love’s and KOA have a nearly 60-year track record of being at the forefront of their industries. We really think the combined expertise of these brands makes for a powerful partnership.”

KOA Senior Director of Franchise Development Larry Brownfield said the McComb KOA Journey, which is currently only in the development stage, will have all of the services and amenities required of other Journey parks in the KOA system. The KOA Journey brand is one of three KOA brands, along with KOA Resorts and KOA Holidays.

Current requirements for a KOA Journey campground include providing campers easy access near highways, along with long pull-through sites, Premium Tent sites, and after-hours check-in service. All KOA Journeys also offer off-leash dog parks.

