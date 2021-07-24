Friday, July 23, 2021
Are you watching the Toyko Summer Olympics?

By Chuck Woodbury
Tokyo and NBC have taken a financial beating on this summer’s Olympic Games due to Covid 19 restrictions. Stadiums and arenas that cost more than $7 billion to build or renovate for the Games will be mostly empty. The end results is heading toward a $20 billion bust.

Without crowds, the coverage has lost most of its luster, and results are predictable — American audiences are not as interested as they typically are for the historic and usually popular Games and television event.

So our question today is whether you have been watching the Games — no, not in the grandstands, of course — but at home in front of your televisions or streaming devices.

Remember, it may take a few moments for the poll to load, so give ‘er a few seconds. As always, we welcome your (respectful) comments.

