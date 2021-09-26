Sunday, September 26, 2021

Would you rent your RV through a peer-to-peer rental company like Outdoorsy or RV Share?

By Chuck Woodbury
Peer to peer RV rental companies seem to be popping up everywhere. The biggest ones, Outdoorsy and RV Share offer thousands of RVs of every kind for rent. Before these AirBnB-type businesses came along Cruise America and El Monte RV were the two major players. But their selections were very limited.

Now we have Outdoorsy, RV Share and few smaller companies that provide a much wider choice of RVs and locations where they can be picked up. They offer everything from small pop up trailers to large class A motorhomes. There’s an RV for every need and budget.

But besides renters, the peer-to-peer companies allow RV owners to rent out their RVs for extra income, in some cases covering their monthly payment, or even providing a profit. Some renters buy more than one RV to rent, even a dozen or more, and earn even six figure incomes.

So, our poll question: Would you (or have you) rented your RV through a peer-to-peer company?

UPRIG
13 minutes ago

Learning curb is too steep. Rent my DP – not a chance.

Christine
26 minutes ago

I voted No because I live in my RV and have no S&B home. But even if I didn’t live in it, I would never let someone else live in my beautiful coach.

Thom R
36 minutes ago

No way I’d let some stranger trash my coach…

