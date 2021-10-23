Saturday, October 23, 2021

Have you ever turned away from an RV park because its entrance looked junky or otherwise unappealing?

By Chuck Woodbury
Have you ever arrived at an RV park and been so turned off by its entrance or overall first appearance that you turned away and found another place to stay? Maybe you had read a glowing report on the place in a directory, on an app or on a website and concluded it was a good candidate for a stay for a night or more.

And then you drove there. But when you arrived, there was all sorts of junk out front, or maybe a junked car, or maybe the lawn looked more like a hayfield than a lawn. Or maybe the office looked like it hadn’t been painted in 20 years.

Has that happened to you?

That’s our question today. Remember, the poll can take a few moments to load, so stand by. It’ll be along shortly. And, as always, your comments are welcome.

 

