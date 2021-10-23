Young nomads follow their dreams in homemade RV. What they can teach us

Last week I brazenly followed what was definitely a homemade RV into a parking lot to talk with the owners, Kyra Campaña and Andrew Morrison. What I at first thought was an armored car-turned-motorhome was actually a 1998 diesel construction truck.

Kyra and Andrew were delighted to talk with me and even invited me in to see the inside. What was so very refreshing was to hear their unbridled joy in RVing. They talked excitedly about the places they had been and all the wonderful fellow RVers they had met.

Along with Andrew’s dad, they put a lot of work into making this unique homemade RV livable and inviting. They had solar panels, wood flooring, a compact refrigerator and range, a compost toilet and even a full-size shower!

The couple spent about six months converting the truck to an RV. Their deadline to finish was the end of their apartment lease, when they could quit their jobs and take off. Andrew and Kyra consider themselves on “early retirement” until they need to find work again.

The trip from North Carolina to New Mexico had not been without trials: first, a pump went out, then a brake line burst. Andrew is pretty handy and not only could do the remodel, but he is also able to keep the RV going.

I shared some hints about work camping, boondocking, Quartzsite, and, of course, RVtravel.com! They shared their youth and excitement.

As we parted ways, it gave me pause to appreciate how lucky we all are to have this lifestyle, whether in a 40-foot luxury motorhome or a 24-foot construction truck-turned-homemade-RV. It is the joy, freedom and friendships we share that makes this lifestyle so special.

Safe travels, Kyra and Andrew!

