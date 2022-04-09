Saturday, April 9, 2022

What is your favorite RVtravel.com newsletter?

By Emily Woodbury
0

Okay, we’ll admit it. We know this is a trick question. Why? Because we know that ALL RVtravel.com newsletters are your favorite! Come on… you can’t deny that!

But if you had to pick one of our newsletters and call it your favorite, which would it be? Do you enjoy Saturday’s newsletter the most, with its lifestyle, advice, travel, etc., articles? Or is Sunday’s news newsletter your favorite? What about our Monday-Friday RV Daily Tips, where you get tips, RV reviews, maintenance and repair advice, trivia, and more? Or how about our Full-Time RVer newsletter? Or Tony’s Great RV Accessories newsletter (new issue coming at you on Monday, by the way!)?

Go on, pick a favorite. And if you’re not subscribed to all of our newsletters, well, that’s just silly! Learn more about them and sign up here.

