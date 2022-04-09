Ask Dave: What does an E7 error code mean on Dometic roof A/C?

Dear Dave,

The front Dometic air conditioner stopped working on my 2008 Airstream Classic 34’ and is showing an E7 error code. I can reset the breaker and turn the A/C on and it will run for a minute, but then it trips the breaker and shows the E7 error again. I am full-time RV living and cannot find any mobile service help in Melbourne, Florida. Thanks. —Larry

According to the Dometic Air Conditioner Service Manual, the E7 error code is an interruption of 120-volt power to the unit.

Questions for you

I do have a few questions for you: Are you running both roof air units at the same time? Are you connected to 50-amp power at a campground? Do you have a surge protector at the pedestal to show voltage and amp draw? Have you tried a different pedestal?

Answers to these questions can help isolate power draw and management.

Check return air filter and evaporator coil

The first thing I would look at is the return air filter and evaporator coil. There will be one behind the grill for the air return in the ceiling. Since you have an error code, then I assume it’s a ducted system with a thermostat.

A plugged air filter will restrict airflow and the amp draw can raise. The same thing occurs with a plugged evaporator coil.

Check voltage

If these are clean and you have good airflow, I would suggest checking the voltage at the campground source. This can help determine what the E7 error code means. You can use a multimeter or even a surge protector such as Surge Guard that will tell you what the voltage is as well as the amp draw.

If you do use a multimeter, here is what you should find at the outlet.

Older units may have higher amp draw

Since your A/C unit is more than 14 years old, it might not be as efficient and have a high amp draw at startup. You might also want a certified technician to verify it with a clamp-on amp meter.

Another option would be to install a SoftStartRV device, which you can read more about here.

