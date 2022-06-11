Reader Poll: How old are you?

Are you a youngster, an oldster or an in-betweenster?

RVtravel.com has traditionally attracted a 55+ audience. There have been plenty younger than 55, and many in their 70s and 80s. The biggest group has always been in their 60s.

But now, when we look at the statistics of who is visiting our website, we see a lot of younger folks. While we do not track readers like Facebook or Google, we do learn very general things, like their sex and ages. That’s pretty much it.

It’s been awhile since we asked you your age, so let’s give ‘er another shot. So, how old are you?

Thanks for responding — much appreciated.