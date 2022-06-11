Friday, June 10, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeUncategorized
Uncategorized

Reader Poll: How old are you?

By Chuck Woodbury
0

Are you a youngster, an oldster or an in-betweenster?

RVtravel.com has traditionally attracted a 55+ audience. There have been plenty younger than 55, and many in their 70s and 80s. The biggest group has always been in their 60s.

But now, when we look at the statistics of who is visiting our website, we see a lot of younger folks. While we do not track readers like Facebook or Google, we do learn very general things, like their sex and ages. That’s pretty much it.

It’s been awhile since we asked you your age, so let’s give ‘er another shot. So, how old are you?

Thanks for responding — much appreciated.

Previous articleThe long, long RV trip, Week 2: Friday the 13th, road trip woes set in

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.