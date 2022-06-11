RV Review: 2022 Heartland North Trail 25RBP travel trailer

I know I enjoy sharing these reviews with you, and sincerely appreciate your reading them, especially when I get excited about an RV and can’t wait to tell you about it. There are certainly a good number of RVs I see that do a good job and some that don’t. But when something really stands out, it’s almost as if these reviews write themselves.

Well, wait. I hope Chuck doesn’t get any ideas as he already wrote about having stories written by robots.

But today’s review is of a Heartland North Trail 25RBP travel trailer that really is a floor plan that solves a lot of problems in a couple’s camper.

Highlights of the Heartland North Trail 25RBP

I think the biggest highlight of all of this camper is the dining table. However, it’s also a bit of a bummer in how it’s implemented.

The dining table on this is right at the entrance to the trailer. It features a bench against the sidewall of the trailer facing the table. From there you also get two free-standing chairs, and that’s where the big plus comes in.

You could easily use this dining table as a desk, so there’s a logical place to work. But there’s also a place to eat that faces a huge “L” shaped sofa or chaise lounge.

That dining table is attached at the wall to an almost “V”-shaped kitchen. There’s a raised countertop that could be a breakfast bar. With this along with the remainder of the kitchen counterspace, you really get a substantial amount of flat places to put things.

There’s also a lot of seating as the sofa I mentioned can likely seat four adults comfortably. But then it could also provide for some lounging for afternoon naps and such. Further, it’s really nicely padded, so it would provide a comfortable place to sit.

What I really like about all this is that one person could be lounging and relaxing, maybe reading a book, while the other sits down and writes RV reviews. Or whatever.

Bummer about the table

But this is also a big bummer in that the table is mounted permanently to the breakfast bar. I think Heartland really missed a giant opportunity here. If that table were freestanding, you could also use it over at the sofa or use the breakfast bar-height countertop as a breakfast or drinking bar.

Further, with the table fixed in place, it’s the biggest impediment to this being fully travel accessible. So, my advice, if this is the rig for you, have the dealer just remove that table immediately and go on Amazon and get some height-adjustable table legs.

You’re welcome.

Heartland North Trail 25RBP 1 of 10

The bathroom

If you want a huge bathroom, this trailer delivers there, too. The bathroom essentially spans the width of the rear of the trailer. That is my favorite type of floor plan. That means a big shower on the road side and a sink that spans the right side of the bathroom.

But someone was checking boxes before they checked their common sense. That’s because they put in two sinks with one directly in front of the toilet, so you really can’t use it. This space would be better used for some storage or just countertop—or anything other than a second sink that you really can’t use.

King-sized bed

Up front there’s a true 72 X 80 king-sized bed. That means the space on either side of the bed is pretty thin. In theory, this compromises the amount of hanging storage. But Heartland thought of this, so there’s a pretty large closet at the foot of the bed along with some more angled storage.

Storage is the highlight of the Heartland North Trail 25RBP

In fact, storage is a highlight of this trailer. There is accommodation for your stuff under the bed, in the closet, in a large pantry, under the chaise lounge, under the bench in the dining area, in a good number of closets and cabinets but, most of all, in an absolutely huge front pass-through storage compartment.

In fact, Heartland refers to this as King Kong-sized storage. I’m sure some people will go ape for this because the size of it is just bananas—and I’m not just monkeying around.

Three puns. One sentence. I make myself smile.

Another oversized feature is the laminated walls. They are a full two inches thick—much thicker than is common in a travel trailer.

Observations

The biggest challenge in this design is just that the table is fixed to the wall with an additional pole mount, but that’s so easy to resolve with a screw gun.

There are two tank dump locations with the one in front being for the kitchen gray tank. The tank dump valves for the rear position are perpendicular to the body of the trailer. That makes them easy to pull. But the one for the kitchen gray tank pulls down—so get your extra contortion pills ready to yank that sucker.

Of course, this has the small oven and, having just used my 22” oven earlier today, it just reinforces that the smaller ones should just be discontinued. Come on, RV companies.

Lastly, a plastic toilet. The porcelain ones are so much nicer. The interior and design of this trailer really seems higher end, so the plastic toilet seems out of place. Well, as does the do-nothing vent fan. Clearly someone needs to take Heartland’s decision-makers camping over a week and ‘splain them something, as Ricky Ricardo was famous for saying.

Boondocking and travel access in the Heartland North Trail

Once again, that table. It’s the biggest impediment to getting in the back of this trailer. But, again, removing it makes the trailer fully accessible. So, there’s yet another reason to do so.

If boondocking is your style, this trailer has no provision for rooftop solar. That seems surprising.

However, there is a good side to this. Some of the wiring some RV companies use for rooftop solar is minimal, at best. At least you know there’s not sub-par wiring for the rooftop solar. Also, if you’re not someone who plans to use solar, you’re not paying for something you’re not going to use.

I would love to see RV companies start putting channels in their builds such that those that want solar can very easily accomplish this. Those that don’t just don’t have to pay for something they’re not going to use.

In summary

This is a terrific floor plan that offers so many first-rate logical positions inside. There’s clearly a lounging place, an eating place and a kitchen. With just a little zip zip of the screw gun, you also add a free breakfast bar, great travel access and a table for the chaise lounge, too.

Great floor plan in the Heartland North Trail

Overall it’s a great floor plan with a lot of cargo-carrying capacity and a bright, nicely done interior that’s quite inviting, by my taste.

I would love to read your comments and suggestions over on our new forums, where you can weigh in and start or join a discussion about all things RV. Here’s a link to my RV Reviews Forum.

If you’re RV shopping here are some tips on RV shopping from a former RV salesperson—me!

Tony comes to RVtravel.com having worked at an RV dealership and been a lifelong RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has an RV podcast with his wife, Peggy.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. They are based on information from a single unit and may not reflect your actual experience. Shop your RV and dealership carefully before making a buying decision. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

##RVT1056