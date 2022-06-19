Do you agree with this statement: “With an RV you can go where you want when you want”?

By Chuck Woodbury

Years ago, I would have strongly agreed with this statement. Twenty years ago, an RV was, indeed, the best way to travel where you wanted, at your own pace. But today, I personally don’t believe it.

The fact is, and we’ve discussed this often at RVtravel.com, spontaneous travel with an RV, with the lifestyle’s rapid increase in popularity, is a struggle. Yes, it’s possible in some cases to go at your own pace, but that usually involves spending nights at big box stores like Walmart, or at truck stops or in rest areas, or traveling in unpopular tourist areas or in the shoulder season. In peak travel season parks are full, at least in popular tourist areas.

But some people still swear by an RV as the best way to travel at one’s own pace, and will likely agree here that you truly can “go where you want, when you want.”

How do you feel about this? Do you agree? After voting, please leave a comment with your thoughts.

##RVT1057b