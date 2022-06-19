RV Review: 2022 Newmar Dutch Star 4081

Today’s RV review is of a Newmar Dutch Star 4081, a large Class A diesel pusher motorhome. For anyone who’s ever looked at these but not owned one and wondered how you can ask more than $600,000 for it, I think I have an answer to that. In fact, one video changed a lot of my perception of these rigs, which brings up another point I’ll share.

Newmar Dutch Star 4081 1 of 14

Attention to detail in the Newmar Dutch Star 4081

One of the overwhelming things I got when looking deeper into this coach was the attention to detail. While build quality and nice cabinets and fancy paint jobs might be why some folks buy these, the attention to detail is what might make them worth the money.

Of course, this depends on your own perspective.

I have mentioned in other motorhome reviews how I think it’s important to have a fire escape for people built like me to use. Essentially, you’re on a second floor apartment when you’re in one of these things, and the kitchen and instrument panel (dashboard) are often where fires start.

Being able to get out without going through those areas is something that is critical. Yeah, yeah. All RVs have emergency escape windows. But they’re not ones that someone of my physique can get through. Add a few years to the equation, or some physical mobility challenges, and you have a recipe for disaster.

But one of the things Newmar did in this coach was install an emergency exit door in the back that has an integrated ladder in it. You just open the door and drop down the ladder and you’re on the way to safety.

Of course, if I bought something like this and it caught on fire, I’d be pooping bricks. Which is another great reason to have this in the bathroom. Ahem.

Handling

Another area where Newmar paid attention was in the steering and handling system of this. Essentially there’s an electric motor in the steering system that helps with tighter turns but also makes driving in windy conditions more comfortable.

Obviously, you’ll want to be cognizant of road and weather conditions as you’re moving something with a sidewall this large down the road. But having the system compensate for some of the challenges of a windy road, which is something I’ve been really familiar with the past few weeks, is good.

Further, the system creates a claimed 18% tighter turn, which could really help in navigating some RV parks.

Other details

There are other areas, too, where attention to detail is evident. For example, there are charging pads for both the driver and passenger so you can just drop your smartphone on the pads and charge them.

Virtually all the 120-volt outlets in the coach also have two USB charging ports. Nice.

There is a drawer below the sink where you can put two garbage cans—perhaps one for recycling and one for trash. All the drawers are really nicely constructed and, of course, they incorporate soft-close mechanisms.

One of those drawers is in a narrow cabinet between the theater seats on the road side. That’s the perfect spot for remote controls or that sort of thing.

You can also operate all the blinds and lights from your smartphone, that one you’ve charged up on the dashboard. So you could sit in those theater seats, raise the television (which is on a televator) and just set the mood.

Construction of the Newmar Dutch Star 4081

This sits on a Spartan chassis, which is a really solid build. You can actually see the cross-bracing when you open one of the umpteen storage bays in the basement. This structure is part of the reason you can have these porcelain tile floors.

But it’s also the secret to the slide rooms going out and becoming flush with the floor. This is something to watch if you haven’t seen it before. The slide rooms literally extend and then sort of drop into place. What you end up with is a completely flat floor.

Let’s get cooking

When you see the kitchen closed up you might not realize there’s a sink there, and also a two-burner portable induction cooktop. Essentially, you lift off the section of the countertop to reveal the induction cooktop.

But, since it’s portable, you could also take it outside and do your cooking out there. One of the advantages of this is that you don’t have to worry about the wind. In fact, just this morning I was cooking bacon outside on my griddle and it was tough keeping things hot due to the wind. I should have had the induction cooktop.

Boondocking and travel access

Even though this has opposing slides, you can still shuffle through here to the bathroom while in transit mode.

Of course, these gigantic motorhomes come with gigantic tanks, so you could easily spend quite some time off the grid. You wouldn’t be worrying about power, either, with an Onan 8,000 diesel generator on board.

In summary

There were more little details that I liked about this, including the spare fuses easily accessible in the door that holds the fuse box. This is exactly what I would expect at this price point—and Newmar delivers.

There’s a lot I really like about this rig and I have to admit I’ve been more of a travel trailer guy all along, which is probably pretty evident.

Class A manufacturers could learn from Josh Winters’ video

But I have to credit Josh Winters’ video on this and hope that all big Class A manufacturers look at this video, quite frankly. It’s entertaining, but he also really shows details that I believe will make a difference.

For example, Josh actually deployed the fire escape. I have literally never seen one of those in action before.

I spend a lot of time trying to learn what I can about all these RVs, but most RV companies really aren’t very forthcoming about the details behind the scenes. But I don’t think it’s any desire to hide things; I just think they’re lousy communicators.

With the tools that the internet provides, I think there’s a huge opportunity for an RV company to tell their own story. In fact, I have an example of one who is doing so. Escape Trailer in Canada is doing just this with regular updates and videos and communication. I’m not an Escape customer, but I follow their story.

The beautiful interior details and cabinetry, fancy paint jobs and all of that really tell their own story. The opportunity to get beneath the skin and reveal what makes one RV better than the competition is really where the opportunity lies. Although, perhaps, that’s why I continue to have a job.

Maybe I should just shut up.

