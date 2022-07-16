How far did you travel to buy your present RV?

Nowadays, it can be hard to find the RV of your dreams (or, maybe in reality, the RV you’ve settled on). Dealer lots are empty and new RVs are accounted for sometimes years in advance. If you find the RV you want, it’s best to snatch it while you can… even if you do have to drive a ways to get it.

Did you buy your current RV locally or travel farther away to get a good deal, or maybe a specific brand and model you really liked?

After you vote in the poll, please comment below and tell us exactly how far you drove (and why and where!) to buy your current RV. If you can remember, that is…