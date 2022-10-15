Friday, October 14, 2022

The smallest short stop: The Little Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrows

By Nanci Dixon
Little Shrine of our Lady of Sorrows Photo Credit Nanci Dixon
Little Shrine of our Lady of Sorrows Photo Credit Nanci Dixon

When I Googled “Things to do in Colusa, California,” only three things came up and one of them was the local casino. But one of the other things to do is visit the Little Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrows. It was listed as the littlest church. I just had to see it! I was very happy to have a GPS that steered me in the right direction over small roads and around expansive farm fields.

Little, little shrine

And it does live up to the name “Little”! The 8 x 10 ft. brick church can only hold two people inside comfortably. There’s just enough room to light a candle, sign the guest/request book and say a prayer.

Little Shrine of our Lady of Sorrows Photo Credit Nanci Dixon
Little Shrine of our Lady of Sorrows. Photo credit: Nanci Dixon

The first mass in Colusa County

This is the site of the first mass said in Colusa County in 1856. The site was considered a “little closer to God” because the land is a bit higher than the surrounding countryside. A wooden cross was erected on the site in 1864 to commemorate that first mass. The shrine was erected in 1883. It is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Little Shrine of our Lady of Sorrows Photo Credit Nanci Dixon
Little Shrine of our Lady of Sorrows. Photo credit: Nanci Dixon

A place for all people

It has been continuously used for special services and as a place for people to meditate, pray and find spiritual solace. It is also a point of interest and a great short stop for anyone in the area.

The little church is open to everyone.

Little Shrine of our Lady of Sorrows Photo Credit Nanci Dixon
Little Shrine of our Lady of Sorrows. Photo credit: Nanci Dixon

The doors are unlocked and an iron gate protects the altar. Candles burned and sunlight shone in.

Little Shrine of our Lady of Sorrows Photo Credit Nanci Dixon
Little Shrine of our Lady of Sorrows. Photo credit: Nanci Dixon
Little Shrine of our Lady of Sorrows Photo Credit Nanci Dixon
Little Shrine of our Lady of Sorrows. Photo credit: Nanci Dixon

Prayer requests

The open guest book records prayer requests and the names of the many people that have made the pilgrimage to this Little Shrine of our Lady of Sorrows.

Little Shrine of our Lady of Sorrows Photo Credit Nanci Dixon
Little Shrine of our Lady of Sorrows. Photo credit: Nanci Dixon

Here is the Google Maps location of the shrine.

