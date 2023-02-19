If you have lost a parent(s), do you dream about them?

By Chuck Woodbury

My parents died 15 years ago. I don’t know where the time has gone. It doesn’t seem nearly that long ago.

I had always hoped I would dream about them; perhaps they would show up one night for a visit that was like we were together again. But it never happened. At best, for most of those years, they made cameo appearances. They were there, but definitely bit players in the drama.

Recently, and much to my surprise, they have appeared more often, and in more significant ways. We talked. I don’t know about what, but they were right there. The other night, we were together in their last home, which was my home, too, for a dozen years. In my dream, other people owned it, but my parents had somehow been allowed to stay while the new owners were away. It was wonderful being with them.

I’m always feel lucky to be with them again in this way. But I am still waiting for a dream where we are together in a more significant way. I can’t explain that, but maybe you understand. I have a feeling, alas, that I am wishing for too much.

If your parents have died, do you dream about them? Please take our poll and leave a comment.