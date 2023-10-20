How many years have you considered yourself an “RVer”?

Okay, RVers, listen up! Wait… you are an RVer, aren’t you? That’s what you call yourself because you own an RV and spend time in it, or even live in it, right? Right.

So how long have you considered or called yourself an “RVer”? Is it your first year calling yourself that? Your sixth year? Thirteenth? Have you been calling yourself an RVer for 20 years? For 40 years?!

Do you still call yourself an RVer even if you only RV a few weekends of the year? We don’t know, you tell us! We’re asking! Please leave a comment after you vote. Thanks!