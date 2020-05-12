Do you like to play golf?

Golf, one of the world’s most popular sports, is enjoyed by millions of people each year. Here are a few things you might not know about the sport:

• The first 18-hole golf course opened in Downer’s Grove, Illinois, in 1892 on a sheep farm. The course is still open today, but it has been downsized to 9 holes.

• Only two sports have been played on the moon: golf and javelin. On February 6, 1967, Alan Bartlett Shepard, Jr. took a swing with a six-iron on the moon, which sent the ball flying through the low-gravity atmosphere.

• According to health and fitness experts, a 190-pound golfer will burn an average of 430 calories per hour while playing the sport (this is assuming the person is walking, not driving around the course).

So, have you ever played a game of golf? Often? Sometimes? Never? Please tell us in the poll below.