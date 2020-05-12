RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Issue 1338

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“Do not let your fire go out, spark by irreplaceable spark in the hopeless swamps of the not-quite, the not-yet, and the not-at-all. Do not let the hero in your soul perish in lonely frustration for the life you deserved and have never been able to reach. The world you desire can be won. It exists. It is real. It is possible. It’s yours.” ― Ayn Rand



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Limerick Day!

Tip of the Day

Don’t forget the little storage spaces

Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician, posted this tip while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

NOTE: We’re rerunning this today in case you missed it yesterday because of a bad link. Sorry for the inconvenience. My fault. 🙁 —Diane

How to meter a fuse. A reader asks Mike how to tell if a fuse is good or bad by measuring it with a meter.

• Join Mike’s Facebook group, RV Electricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Thinking of full-timing? Some basic advice

Thinking about becoming a full-time RVer? There are plenty of things to be considered. It can seem overwhelming. Where do you start? Here are some things seasoned full-timers recommend you chew on when making that important decision. Read more.

We’re bringing back our monthly Full-time RVer newsletter soon. Sign up here. It’s free. It’s good. And no spam.

Yesterday’s featured article: Dealing with ticks – an expert’s advice

Reader poll

Do you like to play golf?

Take a swing and tell us here (and learn some interesting facts about the popular sport).

TORNADO HEADED YOUR WAY?

Check out RVtravel.com’s new directory “RV parks with storm shelters.” When you’re traveling in tornado country in tornado season, finding an RV place with a shelter could be a lifesaver! View the directory.

Quick Tip

Electrical circuit not working?

Got an electrical circuit in your RV that stubbornly refuses to work? You’ve checked the circuit breaker and it’s fine but still “no juice”? Check in the bathroom and verify that the ground fault interrupter doesn’t need to be reset. Don’t ask how we know about this one.

Do you have a pet? Send us a photo!

Do you have a pet or pets? What are they like? What are their quirks? What do they do that makes you laugh? Please send a photo of your pet and a short description. We’ll feature only the cute pets. No, we’re kidding. We’ll feature as many of your pets as we can each week. Who doesn’t want to look at adorable pet photos during a pandemic? Continue reading and see where to send your photo.

Random RV Thought

If you’re still self-isolating (at least most of us are), and restaurants are still closed, you might consider ordering a takeout meal (or curbside pickup) from your favorite eatery. It could use the business (big time) and you can add a little variety to your usual home-cooked fare.

Run your RV air conditioner with a small generator

When the temperature heats up and you’re boondocking with only a small portable generator for power, you’re out of luck running an air conditioner. That is, unless you have a state-of-the-art SoftStartRV. It’s inexpensive, simple to install, and makes running your A/C possible. Don’t miss watching the short video by RV electricity expert Mike Sokol. Learn more or order at a special discount.

Website of the day

The All-American Bucket List

Reader’s Digest brings you a great list for 50 adventures – one in each of the states. It’s torture – we want to do them all! How many of these things have you done?

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• Out of a list of options, most RVers chose hiking as their favorite outdoor activity. The next highest percentage chose fishing as their favorite.

• 21 percent say the next RV they buy will be shorter than their current RV.

• 80 percent always use a pressure restrictor when hooking up to water.

Recent poll: Have you been tested for COVID-19? Please tell us here.

Check for gas leaks often by using this!

Russ & Tiña De Maris write: “We keep our natural gas leak detector tucked in the door pocket of our tow vehicle so we can check for leaks when we reconnect an LP bottle after filling. We also use it whenever we make up a new connection on a gas line, or ‘think’ we might have a leak. Here’s one you can pick up for a good price with lots of good reviews.”

Trivia

Bertrand Bookstore in Lisbon, Portugal, is the oldest operating bookstore in the world. The shop, which is now part of a nationwide chain that includes 47 other stores around the country, was opened in 1732.

*Yesterday’s trivia told you the fascinating story of how the popular candy Pez got its name. Did you read it?

Leave here with a laugh

My friend Garrick had the solution to forgetting his wife’s birthday and their wedding anniversary: He opened an account with a local florist and provided it with both dates as well as instructions to send flowers and a card signed, “Your loving husband, Garrick.” For a few years, it worked. Then one day Garrick came home on their wedding anniversary. He saw the flowers on the dining room table and he said, “What beautiful flowers. Where did you get them?” Oops!

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com