RV Daily Tips. Friday, May 29, 2020

Issue 1351

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“You gain strength, courage and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, ‘I have lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.’ You must do the thing you think you cannot do.” ― Eleanor Roosevelt

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Paperclip Day!

Tip of the Day

“Been there” decal U.S. maps – A view of RVer philosophy

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Driving through the campground, keep your eyes open. It’s dollars to donuts that you’ll spot at least one rig with one of those U.S. maps with the “stick on decals” stuck to the side of the unit. These things do raise the occasional campfire discussion on two points: truth and resale.

In the neighborhood of the truth – just what constitutes a valid time to put your decal on the map? Do you have to travel with your RV into that state to count the coup? If you just went there some time – even without the rig – can you still stick the sticker? One RVer observed, “If you were in the state long enough to hit the bathroom, you left your mark, so go ahead and stick!” Read more.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

RV essential tools: Caulking accessories

Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician, wrote this article about essential tools to help keep your RV leak-free while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor. Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Take steps to boondocking

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

How often must you spell out your name when someone asks for it?

Please tell us here.

Readers tell us

Do you own a record player? A surprisingly high number of you do (and you use it often!). Read more here.

Protect yourself and others from sharp edges of RV slideouts!

Cut your head just once on the corner of a sharp RV slideout and you’ll race out to buy a set of these so it never happens again! Camco’s Slide-Out Corner Guards offer a simple solution to the danger posed by sharp corners on RV slideouts. Simply place them on each exterior corner of the slide to provide a cushion zone. They’re made of advanced UV-stabilized resin for long life. Easy to install, no tools required. Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Installing a magnetic-mount antenna on a rubber roof

If you’ve ever tried to install a magnetic-mount-style antenna on an RV’s rubber roof, you know it just won’t happen. A piece of galvanized metal – for example, an electrical junction box cover – is a great “base” for such antennas. How to attach it? Screw it down to the roof using roof-compatible sealant under it. Or try heavy-duty double-stick tape to hold the plate down.

Random RV Thought

If you travel by motorhome and don’t pull another vehicle for local trips, consider bringing along a bicycle or two. They can be easily stored, either on a rack or in a storage compartment if they fold up.

Website of the day

The coolest building in every state

Wooooow! Look at that house in Alaska! Have you ever seen anything like it? This neat list shows you the coolest-lookin’ building in each state – some of them are incredible!

Essential equipment for RVers!

Camco TastePURE Water Filter with Flexible Hose Protector

This best-selling product reduces bad taste, odor, chlorine and sediment in drinking water with a 100-micron fiber filter. Use it at your campsite to keep sediment out of your RV water tank and improve the taste and smell of your drinking water. Many RVers consider this essential equipment. Learn more or order at a big discount.

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.

• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees. Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

Wondering if beach sand is a problem in your gray tank? This article will tell you!

Trivia

In Washington state, Whatcom County unanimously passed a resolution declaring the region a Sasquatch Protection and Refuge Area.

*We told you the hilarious name of a group of flamingos in yesterday’s newsletter.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Here’s our pet, Hoover. He’s a Giant Schnauzer and is 2 years old. Every RVer needs a 90-pound terrier, lol! He goes everywhere with us. If he’s not welcome, we don’t go. — Dave Johnson

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Keep your knives sharp with this small, easy-to-use knife sharpener. We’ve got one in our RV! Click here.

Leave here with a laugh

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

Our Facebook and RVillage Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping • Free Campgrounds • Budget RV Travel • RV Videos • RV Coronavirus News • plus Texas RV Camping and Florida RV camping.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com