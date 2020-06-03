Has the pandemic helped your love life or hindered it?

Most of us have been self-quarantining, or at least staying home, since March. Have you been isolated with a partner during this time or have you been alone? If you’ve been with your partner, has it made your relationship stronger or weaker?

For those of you who may have been in the world of online dating before the pandemic, how has not being able to see people affected you? Are you still finding ways to connect with others online?

Please tell us in the poll below how the pandemic has either helped or hindered your love life. Leave a comment too if you’d like.