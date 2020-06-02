RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Issue 1353

Today’s thought

“The true way to live is to enjoy every moment as it passes, and surely it is in the everyday things around us that the beauty of life lies.” — Laura Ingalls Wilder

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Rotisserie Chicken Day!

Tip of the Day

How to fix small roof punctures, cracks and tears

For small punctures, cracks or tears, a sealing tape designed for RV roofs can do a good job. Dicor Products provides tips on how to correctly patch your RV roof so it no longer leaks and the repair lasts. Learn how here.

Where do you hitch your breakaway cable?

Travel trailer owners have debated on where to attach the breakaway cable to the tow vehicle as long as they have debated on tow vehicles themselves. Dave Helgeson, veteran RVer, explains where and where not to attach the breakaway cable, and why. He throws in some helpful tips.

Reader poll

How often do you get a headache?

Urgent recall: 1.7 million Harbor Freight jack stands. Click here.

Quick Tip

Another way to ease new fittings onto sewer hose



Putting new fittings onto your sewer hose? We’ve all heard the idea of dipping the hose in hot water to make the fittings slip on easier. Here’s the polar opposite: Stick the new fittings into your freezer for a few minutes – they’ll contract and slip in the hose easier.

Random RV Thought

Have you ever thought about buying a portable defibrillator to keep with you during your travels? If you’re in the middle of nowhere, you’re probably far from medical help. If you or your partner suffered a heart attack, what would happen? Defibrillators aren’t cheap, but having one may save your life. There are a few on Amazon worth looking at and thinking about.

This wonderful, nostalgic book should be your next read…

“Don’t Make Me Pull Over: The Informal History of the Family Road Trip” by Richard Ratay is a wonderful, nostalgic story of the golden age of family road trips. With the birth of America’s first interstate highways in the 1950s came the rush of the family road trip. Ratay and his family were a part of that packed-back-seat, souvenir-shopping, attraction-seeking era, and he’s here to tell you about it. Read more about it here.

Website of the day

Tips for selling an RV

Thinking of selling your RV? Here are some great tips from DoItYourselfRV on how to sell your rig in the classifieds.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 6 percent do not carry a paper road map or atlas when traveling

• 18 percent look for and use coupons when shopping for groceries

• 16 percent were under the age of 10 the first time they flew on an airplane Recent poll: Where do you prefer to camp, in a scenic, primitive public campground or a nondescript but clean RV park with full hookups? Please tell us here.

This RV setup is seriously big!

Chuck Woodbury found this fifth wheel trailer and tow vehicle at the Indian Campground in Buffalo, Wyoming. The campground bills itself as having the longest pull-through sites in the area. Good thing, because this setup needed every foot. Check it out! Chuck Woodbury found this fifth wheel trailer and tow vehicle at the Indian Campground in Buffalo, Wyoming. The campground bills itself as having the longest pull-through sites in the area. Good thing, because this setup needed every foot.

Can you run your RV air conditioner with only a small portable generator? Yes, learn how!

Directory of RV parks with storm shelters

Where do you camp when a tornado is headed your direction? Hopefully in a park with a storm shelter. Here’s RVtravel.com’s ever-expanding directory of such places.

Trivia

Hungry? Stomach growling? The medical term for a growling stomach is “borborygmus.”

*What well-known city is farther west than Los Angeles?

A.) Reno

B.) San Diego

C.) Palm Springs

We told you yesterday.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our 2-year-old GSD Maya loves to go camping! Her own private pool is one of the most crucial items in our rig!” — Tim Mattis

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

My friend told me he had the body of a Greek god. I had to explain to him that Buddha is not Greek.

