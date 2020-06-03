RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Issue 1354

Today’s thought

“Everyone should be able to do one card trick, tell two jokes, and recite three poems, in case they are ever trapped in an elevator.” ― Lemony Snicket

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Egg Day!

Tip of the Day

RV Education 101: Keep your RV electric steps operating smoothly

With Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

If your RV has electric steps, always let the steps fully extend before putting any weight on them. This helps extend the life of the step motor. Regardless of the type of steps you have, lubricate all of the step hinge points periodically. I personally use Boeshield T-9. It is a multi-purpose spray lubricant that penetrates and displaces moisture, and leaves a wax film.

ONLINE TRAINING COURSES BY MARK POLK

• RV Care & Maintenance E-book Course

RV essential tools: Rivet guns

Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician, wrote this article about rivet guns while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor. He explains why RVers might need a couple of them, and which types he uses. Learn more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Where do you hitch your breakaway cable?

Reader poll

Has the pandemic helped your love life or hindered it?

RV buyers: Never fall for this RV sales gimmick!

Don’t get sucked into this scheme.

Easily clean stubborn bugs off your RV

The Microfiber Mesh Bug and Tar Sponge has millions of tiny fibers embedded in the microfiber cloth that grabs and holds the dust and dirt. It is so effective it even cleans without chemicals, saving both time and money. The secret of this sponge lies in its unique, double-layer microfiber mesh. Older nylon bug sponges can harm your clear coat, but this one is completely paint safe. Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Easier way to use baking soda to freshen water tank

Like to “freshen” your water tank with baking soda but can’t find an easy way? Put a cup of baking soda inside a water filter canister (take out the filter!) and hook the filter canister to your hose. Fill the tank with the “output” side of the “soda filter.”

Random RV Thought

Even if you can’t camp overnight right now, it’s a fun idea to take the RV out for a spin. Restaurants across the country are open for take-out, so why not hop in the RV, head to your favorite lunch spot, grab some lunch, and park somewhere scenic to eat. Open the screen door or sit outside in your camping chairs and it’ll be easy to pretend you’re on a road trip.

Website of the day

The most colorful places in the U.S.

How many of these colorful places have you visited? Among the 15 places listed here, it looks like this has planned the perfect colorful road trip for you.

Canceled travel plans = an upset wife? Here’s the perfect gift…

If your travel plans have been canceled and the wife is upset, this earring and necklace combo is the perfect gift to cheer her up! (Or, ladies, you can just buy this adorable combo for yourself!) We think all the ladies of the RVtravel.com staff need this… Chuck? Learn more or order here.

Video: How to measure your RV before buying a cover

Many RVers store their RVs outdoor for part of the year. Exposure to the elements, of course, can speed up the RV’s aging process, and the deterioration of its appearance. This two-minute video from the folks at RVCoverSupply.com provides a quick overview of how to measure an RV to get a good fit for a cover. If you’re in the market for a cover for your RV, watching this will be of help. Click here to watch.

#916-1

Trivia

Holy cow! The average dairy cow produces 22.5 quarts (60 lbs.) or 90 glasses of milk a day, 1,500 gallons or 16,000 glasses of milk a year, and 18,750 gallons or 200,000 glasses of milk in a lifetime.

*Yesterday we told you what “borborygmus” means. Do you know? Find out here.

Firearms laws guide is a must-have for firearm owners!

The 2020 updated edition of the Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the Fifty States has arrived. The book is always a best-seller among RVers, many of whom carry a firearm when they travel. The annual guidebook helps ensure they stay out of trouble when crossing state lines, where the laws may be different. Learn more in this article.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

We went to a shelter in Indiana (just to look, right…?) and when we walked in the door, my wife felt a paw patting her on the shoulder. Zoe – then named Hannah – was in the high perch of a cat condo right by the door, apparently so she could greet (& evaluate?) visitors. She picked us, and after we passed the shelter’s background check, we brought our cat carrier to pick her up. The shelter director put the carrier on the floor, opened the door, and said, “OK, Hannah – go on in.” And she just walked right in, turned around and lay down looking out at us. “I’m ready; let’s go home.” We’ve had her six years now and she’s traveled with us to all our various jobs around the country during that time. We must have a pillow on our laps for her to jump up and be petted. And sleep. And watch movies with us. She likes to read. But she likes to lounge in the front window when we’re stopped. And she’s curious about our gin & tonics but hasn’t tried one yet. And she’s smart – or at least compliant, when she agrees to roll over for me. — Tim Slack and Karen Gunderman

Leave here with a laugh

Delta Airlines is infusing its cabins with a lavender-and-chamomile scent called Calm. The Week asked its readers to come up with a better name to match “the ambiance of the packed economy cabin.”

“Eau the Humanity” —Serena Meyer

“Giorgio’s Arm-on-me” —Wade Etheredge

“Chanel No. 5 Inches of Legroom” —Austin King

“Claustrophobique” —Cynthia Pocali

“Mist Connection” —Cary Berkowitz

