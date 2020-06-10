RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Issue 1359

Today’s thought

“Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty and truth and compassion against injustice and lying and greed. If people all over the world would do this, it would change the earth.” ― William Faulkner

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Black Cow Day! (That’s a root beer float, or a variation thereof, for those who may not have heard of a “Black Cow.”)

Tip of the Day

RV Education 101: Increase your RV fridge’s efficiency

With Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

If your RV refrigerator doesn’t have a vent fan, consider installing one. If you are handy, you can install it, or have it installed by your local RV dealer. The heat created behind the refrigerator needs to vent through the roof vent. A vent fan helps move the hot air up and out of the roof vent, increasing your RV refrigerator’s efficiency by as much as 40 percent.

• RV Campground Basics E-book Course

Let National Geographic lead you to 125 wacky attractions

It is not always just the national parks that are remembered at the end of a long family RV trip. Often it is the weird, whimsical or wacky. National Geographic Books has published this fun, take-along paperback that is perfect for a cross-country RV trip, “125 Wacky Roadside Attractions.” Learn more.

Speaking of wacky attractions… Did you know you can sleep inside the world’s largest dog? Yup. See it here.

Reader poll

How many languages do you speak fluently?

Vote aquí (vote here).

Run your RV air conditioner with only a small portable generator. Yes, it’s true!

Quick Tip

Removing an overhead mattress



Need to remove a mattress from your motorhome or truck camper overhead? It can be a tight proposition! Start to roll up the mattress, then bind it around with ratchet-style tie down straps. Cinch them up tight, then pull the mattress out. Or buy your new mattress from an outfit that will deliver and install your new mattress!

Random RV thought

RVing is kind of like speed-dating. You meet a new neighbor at the RV park, invite them inside or over to the campsite for a coffee or a glass of wine, and you see (A) how long you can stand them for, and (B) if you’d like to see them again.

Website of the day

NADA Guides RV pricing

Find prices and values for all RV types. See what your RV might be worth, or see how much the RV you’d like to purchase, or upgrade to, costs.

WiFi endoscope lets you peep where your eyes won’t go

Ever wondered what the inside of your black water tank looked like? Is that “tank blaster” really doing the job? You can’t just eyeball the inside of the tank – or can you? With a flexible endoscope, you can run a tiny camera down for a “look around,” and get an eyeful of information on your tablet or phone. It’s pretty handy to have in the RV so check it out here (and look at those reviews!).

Trivia

Beloved children’s book “Where the Wild Things Are” was supposed to be about horses. Maurice Sendak wrote the book in 1963, and claimed the book was inspired by his own childhood. There was one problem though: Sendak, also the illustrator, couldn’t draw horses. Instead, he began drawing the “Wild Things” and changed the premise of the book.

*Yesterday we told you the story of how an 11-year old named the planet Pluto. Read it in yesterday’s issue.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Mango Bob – waiting out the quarantine with me. He loves to travel with us as we explore the backwoods of America.” — Bill Myers

Leave here with a laugh

