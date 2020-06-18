If you like to birdwatch, have you been to any of these spots, deemed the 30 best places to birdwatch in the U.S.? Maybe you’ve been to one of these places and didn’t even notice the birds (hey, that’s okay too), but it must be neat to see all the different kinds.

While RVing or at home, do you enjoy birdwatching? Do you plan your trips or days around birdwatching, or is it just something you enjoy doing if you find yourself in a place to do so?

If you’re into birdwatching and photography, here’s a neat resource for you. Submit your photos online and share them with a community of birders. Your photo might even be selected for publication.