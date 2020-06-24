RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Issue 1369

RV Education 101: Upgrade RV water system with new shower head

With Mark Polk

One of the quickest and easiest upgrades you can make to the RV water system is to replace the existing hand-held shower head with a shower head that improves water pressure and offers different settings.

What you may not know about your CO detector

Ex-fireman and Certified RV Technician Chris Dougherty points out some features of an RV’s carbon monoxide detector that many RVers do not know about. Watch the video.

Quick Tip

Handy linen storage

Need a good place to store linens? Plastic-coated wire racks are lightweight and keep good airflow going.

Random RV thought

At this very moment, as you read this, thousands of people across North America are daydreaming about their next RV trip. Some are at work, others at home, some are working from home, others are just out for a morning stroll. Daydreaming about an RV trip is not as good as taking the actual trip, but it’s better than daydreaming about things like mowing a lawn or ironing clothes.

A pop-up camper to pull behind your bicycle

This isn’t so much a website as it is an article, but it’s too neat not to share. Check out the world’s smallest “home on wheels.”

Trivia

Nearly 15 percent of the land the city of Los Angeles owns is devoted to parking.

Readers' Pet of the Day

“This is our 1 1/2-year-old Jack Russel Terrier, Chase. Chase loves camping, especially chasing squirrels. He sits at a window in the RV on squirrel watch and when he sees a squirrel everybody knows. At home, he switches to chasing lizards. Chase is very affectionate with people, especially kids. When at the RV park everyone gets to know Chase and stops to tell him hi. Chase loves his vegetables like sweet potato and carrots. He can hear a cheese wrapper over a long distance.” — Timothy Detiveaux

