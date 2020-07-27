Do you drive or tow your RV?

If you’ve been reading RV Travel for a long time, you probably remember us asking this question before (perhaps a couple of times) and if that’s the case, we’re sorry to be repeating ourselves.

Here’s a little behind-the-scenes secret about us: We like to make you happy. We try and write articles that will interest you, and not just you, but your partner and your son and your best friend and their aunt and their grandmother. In other words, if 90% of you say that you tow your RV, perhaps it’s time that we post more articles about towing. And if 90 percent of you own a motorhome, well, we’ll give you more motorhome-related articles. Make sense? We know we can’t please everyone all the time, but we can please some of the people some of the time… isn’t that how the saying goes?

So, we’re sorry to repeat ourselves, but we want to make sure our articles and news items are relevant and interesting to you. As always, we appreciate your votes.