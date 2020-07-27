RV Daily Tips. Monday, July 27, 2020

Issue 1392

Today’s thought

“We need the possibility of escape as surely as we need hope.” — Edward Abbey

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National New Jersey Day! (as in the Garden State)

On this day in history: 1940 – The animated short “A Wild Hare” is released, introducing the character of Bugs Bunny.



Tip of the Day

How to keep your gray valve open without the stink

By Dave Helgeson

You have settled into a full-hookup campsite, hooked up the water, plugged in the power and connected the sewer hose between the RV and the campsite sewer inlet. Seasoned RVers know you leave the black dump valve closed until you are ready to dump the black tank, but what about the gray valve? Continue reading.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

How many amps should a water heater draw?

I just had this question asked on my RVelectricity Facebook group about water heater amperage. Since so many of you seem to be tripping circuit breakers, this is a good opportunity to go over the basics of current draw from various RV appliances, starting with the formula to calculate amperage draw from known wattage. Learn all about it, in layman’s terms, here.

Keep that RV going straight down the road

There are a lot of RVs that don’t always drive straight down the road – and it’s not always someone else’s rig. If your rig is squirrelly, you don’t have to just live with it. No matter what the cause, there are some remedies available to you. Learn more.

Today’s secret phrase: Sad Steven had no money in the bank.

Reader poll

Do you drive your RV or tow it?

Quick Tip

An easy way to store spices

“Storing spices neatly and easily reachable was difficult in our new motorhome. I missed my rotating spice racks! Decided to devote a drawer to the spices, labeled the tops and was still able to put in alphabetical order! They don’t roll around and I can find the ones I want quickly.” — Nanci Dixon

Website of the day

The best National Park road trips to take all year long

Stay away from the crowded National Parks in the summer, and plan one of these 15 road trips that can be taken at any time of year.

Have you seen the Rolls-Royce of the future? It’s pretty dang cool (to say the least). Check it out here.

#926-1

Trivia

Until 2011, beer was classified as a soft drink in Russia. In fact, anything with less than 10% alcohol was called a soft drink.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Meet Angie. She is a rescue with an uncertain pedigree but we suspect she’s part Australian Shepherd. The vet says she is a “GOK” (God only knows). Angie is loving, smart, learns quickly and is sometimes stubborn….but she’s ours.” — Rick and Linda Morrison. Saddlebrooke, AZ

Leave here with a laugh

