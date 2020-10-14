The RV you currently own, how would you describe the condition of it? Some of you probably love everything about your RV – the design, the quality, etc. But others of you might be wishing you bought an entirely different RV right down to the make and model. We hope not, but sadly, we’re sure that’s the truth.

How would you describe the condition of your RV? Would you say it’s excellent? Very good? Poor? Disastrous? We’d like to know. Please tell us in the poll too. And if you’re willing, we’d appreciate it if you left a comment telling us why you answered the way you did. Perhaps your comment will help a prospective buyer!