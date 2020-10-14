RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, October 14, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1449

Today's thought

“‎Life is a shipwreck, but we must not forget to sing in the lifeboats.”―Voltaire

On this day in history: 1582 – Because of the adoption of the Gregorian calendar, this day (October 14) does not exist in this year in Austria, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Spain.

Tip of the Day

More tips on RV storage

By Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

When you store your RV outside for extended periods of time it begins to show signs of wear, caused by the constant exposure to the elements. Eventually the paint starts to fade and products like rubber and vinyl dry out, crack and start to deteriorate.

The best storage scenario is to store your RV indoors or under a covered area, but that is not always possible. If the RV is stored outside, avoid parking it under trees or in tall grass and weeds. The best investment you can make for an RV stored outside is a quality RV cover. The cover should be made of a breathable and water-resistant material to help promote air circulation and prevent mold and mildew.

ONLINE TRAINING COURSES BY MARK POLK

• Winterizing & Storing Your RV

Buying an RV in a business’s name could void warranty

If you’ve considered buying your dream RV in your business’s name or plan to use it for business you might want to give it a second thought. Learn from this person’s expensive mistake.

How would you describe the condition of your RV?

Quick Tip

Always keep the battery fully charged

Take the batteries out of the rig and store them in the garage over winter? It’s an old-wives’ tale, provided you make sure the battery is kept charged. Use a battery maintainer to ensure the charge. It’s when a battery falls below full charge that you’d need to worry about it freezing.

Add an outdoor water faucet to your RV!

This lead-free outdoor faucet is really handy. If you don’t have one, here’s a super inexpensive way to add one. No tools required and it installs in a minute (just screw it on). Brass T included with the plastic faucet, just as it’s shown in the product photo. Learn more or order here.

Luxury RV resorts

Ah, resort life: the wind in your hair, martini in hand, your husband’s snores coming from the couch inside … some things don’t change no matter where you are. Whether you’re looking for a place to stay, or just window shopping, check out these beautiful resorts.

Easily check the tire pressure on your inner dual tires!

Do you have trouble reading the tire pressure on your RV’s inner duals? This dual head tire pressure gauge with an extension steel shaft will reach where a standard gauge won’t. Be sure you know the pressure of all your tires, or risk a potentially dangerous blowout. No batteries required. Learn more or order at a discount.

Readers' Pet of the Day

“Maddie, a Jack Russell-beagle-Basenji mix, and Reggie, a Border Terrier-pug mix, are inseparable buddies – even when they’re resting after a long hike.” —Julie Custer

