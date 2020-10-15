We’ve asked this question in the past, and many of you commented that your RV beds were so uncomfortable that you ended up buying a new mattress to replace the one it came with. We’re curious to know how many of you did that, and where your mattress comfort stands now…

So, how comfortable is the bed in your RV? If it’s uncomfortable, do you have any plans to replace it? If you answer that it is comfortable, is that just because you already replaced it with a new mattress or the one that came with your RV is comfortable?

Please leave a comment and answer any of the above questions. Perhaps you’ll have some advice that will help others with their uncomfortable mattress woes!