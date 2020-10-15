RV Daily Tips. Thursday, October 15, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

“The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.” ―Alice Walker

How useful are fifth wheel king pin stabilizers?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

One fifth wheel owner we know refuses to set foot in her fiver unless the front end is “supported” with a king pin stabilizer. She knows it’s nuts, but she’s afraid the trailer will topple forward if she puts her weight up there without the support. Not everyone is quite so paranoid, but plenty of fifth wheel folks put a stabilizer under their king pin. Is it worth it? Find out the pros and cons here.

Your Sprinter RV cost too much? Blame chickens!

If you own an RV built on a Sprinter platform, we bet you don’t know that it would have cost you less if it weren’t for chickens! Learn the story of how a cheap chicken in the 1960s changed international trade and how your Sprinter van is currently built (and why you pay more to buy it). Read all about it.

Stay free at more than 1,600 wineries and farms!

How comfortable is the bed in your RV?

Cushioned steps to bed loft

Lloyd Pilant passed along this great tip: “The rungs on our ladder in our Winnebago View hurt our feet when climbing up to the over-cab sleeping area. My wife suggested we try putting some foam pipe insulation on the rungs to see if that helps. We did, and it does. I used some Gaffer tape to help hold the insulation on the rungs.” Thanks, Lloyd!

Caves to explore in the U.S.

How many of these caves have you been to? This list of 15 incredible caves in the U.S. will surely bring out your inner explorer. Plus, who doesn’t love going into a cold cave especially during a hot summer?

It’s getting dark early. Time to clean your headlights!

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 57 percent would drive an extra 10 miles out of their way to save $15 on a campsite

• 21 percent have bought new tires for their RV within the last year

• 11 percent bought their RV for more than $125,000

Tired of saying the word “tornado”? In the 18th century, tornadoes were called “twirlwinds” or “twirlblasts,” not tornadoes. Those two are more fun to say anyway, so let’s bring them back!

“Our Shih Tzu, Brandy. RV traveling companion.” —Merl Bell

