It’s hard to say if a gas or diesel engine is better or worse than the other. They both have pros and cons, and some people prefer one or the other.

Diesels have more power, and usually better mileage. However, they are heavier and cost more to repair. Gas engines cost a whole lot less than diesels, but they do have a shorter lifespan.

Is your RV or tow vehicle engine powered by gas or diesel? Please vote in the poll below, and leave a comment too if you’d like. We always appreciate comments. Thanks!