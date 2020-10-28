RV review: Alliance Paradigm 310RL

By Tony Barthel

While some countries have traditional royalty, our nation has a different sort and you could argue that the Brady family is sort of RV royalty. The product of that family history is today’s featured RV, the Alliance Paradigm 310RL.

The Paradigm 310RL is a very livable fifth wheel floor plan that measures just under 35 feet in total length. In fact, the company itself recognizes that the unit is so livable the warranty covers use as a full-time unit.

The entire Paradigm line was developed after polling some 3,000 fifth wheel owners to see what they prefer in a floor plan and what features and components are important to them. As a result, you see some of that voicing in things like a fold-down wooden seat in the absolutely huge shower in this trailer, and a true residential-sized oven (3.73 cubic feet) where you actually can cook an entire Thanksgiving turkey.

As I’ve mentioned in other reviews, I’m a big fan of traditional buttons to control everything and Alliance seems to agree with that by having actual buttons to open the slides and awnings and turn on the lights. Booyah! And while this unit shines with the three slide rooms fully extended, it is still possible to access the refrigerator and bathroom and a few cabinets with those slide rooms in for those mid-journey potty and beverage stops.

But what I think is most impressive is how the company tests each unit before it is delivered to the customer. Alliance actually fills the holding tanks and then takes the fifth wheels for a drive on a test course to make sure everything does what it’s designed to do. When it returns to the factory the unit is thoroughly tested once again. If anyone else is this thorough in their pre-delivery inspection (PDI) I have yet to hear of it.

And quality is something you hear associated with the products in many ways. The roof itself is a PVC product that requires zero maintenance but can be repaired with PVC cement from the local hardware store. It’s also warrantied for 15 years. There are valves in the plumbing system that let you isolate sections of the trailer if there is a plumbing issue rather than having to shut off the entire unit.

The tank valves themselves are in the heated underbelly of the rig rather than exposed to the elements, but the levers for the tank are located centrally in the water center so you don’t have to be a contortionist to dump your tanks.

On the subject of construction, the walls are fully vacuum laminated using Azdel substrate and framed in aluminum.

Inside the coach, there are storage cubbies where others might not have them including the side tables by the couch and even a storage area behind the electric fireplace that seems large enough to hold the bedding if someone’s sleeping on the couch. Many of the interior lights are on dimmers, which will be much appreciated as modern RVs are well lit but sometimes a bit too bright.

These have newer Coleman AC units that use about 10.3 amps apiece. That means on a 50-amp service all three of the AC units can run at full speed. Furthermore, you can actually use two of the Coleman units on a 30-amp service if you happen to have a site like that. The AC in the bedroom is not ducted into the main body of the coach so those who like to sleep cooler or hotter can do so.

The Paradigm also comes with a six-point hydraulic level system.

There were a lot of things that just made me say “wow” as I looked over this fifth wheel. The build quality, cabinetry, fit, and finish were all first-rate.

I had mentioned that the Brady family is sort of RV royalty. Brian Brady, best known for helping to launch both Damon Corp. and Heartland Recreational Vehicles LLC prior to his 2012 retirement as president and CEO of Heartland, and his sons — both former Heartland executives — say the idea for their new company emerged over a Christmas dinner when they realized that they shared a collective urge to start a company that would enable them to do things their own way as so many industry entrepreneurs have done before.

Alliance has a range of fifth wheels already in production with this week’s 310RL actually being the smallest in the line. But it’s certainly not small on features or spaciousness or quality and would absolutely work as a full-time residence – yet is a size that could be hauled into many state parks and smaller campgrounds.

From a size-usability standpoint, this fifth wheel really hits a sweet balance.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with my own research and represent the most accurate information and opinion at the time of writing. Your experience is always encouraged.