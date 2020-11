What’s the longest you’ve ever stayed at one RV park without moving? A week? Two? A month? Six months? A year? We’re curious to know what percentage of you have stayed at the same RV park for at least one month without moving.

Can you remember a time you did this? Perhaps this is what you always do, or perhaps you never have stayed anywhere for a month, but might in the future.

Please tell us by voting in the poll below. Be patient, it may take a moment or two to load.