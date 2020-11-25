Has anything worth $100 or more ever been stolen from you?

We’re holding our breath with this one. We hope most of you answer no to this question, but know some of you will answer yes. In April 2019, we asked if anything had ever been stolen from your campsite. Sadly, almost a quarter of you answered that something had been stolen. We hope the results from this poll don’t mirror that one.

So, have you ever had anything stolen from you that was worth $100 or more? If you’re willing to share, please tell us the story (and what was stolen) in the comments below the poll. If you’re not comfortable sharing the details, that’s okay too.