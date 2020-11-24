RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, November 24, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1478

Today’s thought

“The higher we soar the smaller we appear to those who cannot fly.” ―Friedrich Nietzsche

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Sardines Day!

On this day in history: 1932 – In Washington, D.C., the FBI Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory (better known as the FBI Crime Lab) officially opens.

Tip of the Day

Some basic tips for winter RVing

By Greg Illes

Winter can be cold, rainy, snowy and miserable. Many of us usually choose to “run and hide” from the winter, fleeing into more temperate zones. But even if you’re snowbirding in the South, occasional wiggling of the jet stream can still drive those temperatures well below the comfort zone. So what’s a sad, shivering RVer to do? Here are some basic tips for winter RVing — and some caveats. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Wildcat 368MB Mid-Bunk Fifth Wheel. As he reports, “With a big, comfortable upper bedroom and a convenient, flexible mid-bunk room, this could be a unit that might make sense to change your permanent address to.” Learn more.

You’ve heard of sleepwalking, but what about sleep-driving?

We RVers spend a lot of time driving. We’ve, sadly, gotten good at “distracted driving.” Anyone who drives knows all about this. But I’ll bet you have never heard of something a whole lot more dangerous. I’m talking about sleep-driving! Driving while asleep? Yeah, right. Not possible. Well, don’t laugh! It’s no joke. It happens, and usually to people taking Ambien, a sedative prescribed to combat insomnia. Learn more.

Yesterday’s featured article: How much solar power do you need?

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Replace your kitchen/bathroom RV faucets for less

You don’t need to go to an RV dealer for a limited selection at a high price when you need a new faucet. Any faucet that fits the sink pattern (number of openings through the counter and the distance between them) will work in your RV. Yes, there are a variety of different connectors, but you can find an appropriate adapter, if needed. Here’s the ticket: Take the old faucet out and take it down to the Big Box hardware store and shop for what you really want. Size it up for both counter fit, and water connections.

Website of the day

Thanksgiving crafts

Keep scrolling on this page and you’ll find tons of adorable (not to mention creative) crafts that both children and adults will have fun making. Check ’em out and make your Thanksgiving table a little more festive!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• If they could turn back time, 64 percent would not go through high school again

• 11 percent are very afraid of spiders

• 48 percent say their RV has automatic levelers

Recent poll: Will you spend Thanksgiving with friends or family this year?

Trivia

On March 23, 1839, Boston Morning Post readers noticed an abbreviation, “o.k.,” next to the words “oll korrect” (a funny misspelling of “all correct”). Three days later, “OK” reappeared in another Boston Morning Post article, and slowly it seeped into the American vocabulary.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Frankie the Pug & Rusty the Brittany Spaniel always enjoy a road trip in the Fleetwood!” —Brian Hunter

Leave here with a laugh

Don’t you dare throw sodium chloride at people! That’s a salt.

