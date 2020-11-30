RV Review: Little Guy Max Travel Trailer

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

By Tony Barthel

I know more than a few people who have Little Guy Max trailers but I recently had a chance to see a 2021 model to take in what all’s been changed. If you’ve never come across these, the Little Guy Max is a single-axle travel trailer shaped like an old teardrop trailer but is much bigger than those legacy models.

Furthermore, it’s a fully contained trailer. In other words, you’re not standing outside to use the kitchen. But, in the spirit of the teardrop, these are still easily towable by virtually any half-ton pickup, many SUVs and even mid-size pickups.

When I first laid eyes on a Little Guy Max trailer a few years ago it belonged to an Internet friend who was living in it full time and doing consulting for a living. She would tour the country alternating visiting her clients and enjoying the beauty of this land. Despite its small size, the trailer felt airy and spacious. One of the keynote features was a huge window over the bed through which you can enjoy the night sky. Or daybreak, whatever suits you.

For 2021, Little Guy has made a few changes to these popular trailers including changing the countertops and table tops to a black composite material that looks like marble or granite. The interior is a nice wood appearance and the sole wood finish available is maple.

The company took away the TV lift mechanism at the front of the trailer and replaced it with just a storage area which is pretty decent and a good place to put dishes or utensils for the two opposing seats in the front dinette. Makes sense – you sit at the dinette and grab your dishes and utensils.

Also new are a lighted outdoor handle and step light, which are both good and useful features. It used to be that you would step into a Little Guy Max trailer and immediately be greeted by the view through the see-through bathroom door but that door has been made translucent. Good idea.

What has remained are many of the things that had caught my attention with these trailers in the past. For example, they’re using European-style Lucite windows, all of which open including the front windshield – which surprises me but is also a nice touch. All of these windows have a night shade and a retractable screen so if you are camping where there aren’t bugs you can move the screen out of the way for an unobstructed view. Also, these windows open up quite a bit so they let in a lot of air, which is nice in the warmer months.

The Max features some LED lights that are dimmable. While I like to light up my RV like a movie set, my wife is quite the opposite so she would appreciate these dimmable lights. There is no back bumper but there is a provision for a sewer hose in a tube accessible from the driver side of the camper which extends into but is sealed off from the rear pass-through storage compartment.

There are two floor plans for the Little Guy Max – take it or leave it. Seriously, though, the only floor plan is one where the front dinette can convert from two seats to one twin bed and the entire rear of the trailer is a queen bed.

This is a narrow body coach, which is part of its towability, but that also means that it’s an east-west bed that you can’t walk around. This is a deal-breaker for some RVers but there are also plenty who don’t care.

That’s true of the bathroom, too. It’s a wet bath and there is no sink in it, so the kitchen sink does double duty.

The friends I have who own one of these are enthusiastic about them. The build quality, by their telling, is very high with components I recognized as top-notch including those window, but also a Dexter TorFlex axle and more.

Furthermore, this trailer is unusual in that you get to choose from a number of exterior colors for parts of the trailer.

There are a few things I think are worth noting on these. One of those is that the curvy roof of the trailer means that if you do order the optional awning it’s a shortie at only about 6 1/2 feet in length. It might almost be better to bring along an EZ-Up or something. One of my friends with this trailer brings along a Clam shelter room which she can fold up by herself in a very short amount of time.

Speaking of short – that would be the description of the entry door, which is a headbanger if you’re over about 5’2” in height. Like getting into and out of a boat, you’re simply going to have to remember to duck and you won’t forget to duck even after the headache goes away.

Lastly, this still uses a Dometic thermostat that we universally replaced when I was working with warranties. This control surface uses foam as the springs for the buttons which we found wore out in short order so we just replaced it with a different unit. Furthermore, it really confused people and we could diagnose people’s setting these improperly over the phone without thinking twice. Honestly, I thought they had stopped making this thing but apparently not.

I like these Little Guy Max trailers. I think the build quality is high, they are very towable and quite pleasant inside. For one or two people they’re a good balance and, heck, you even get a choice of exterior color. Not bad.

