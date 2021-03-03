Have you installed a lithium battery in your RV?

Have you installed a lithium battery in your RV? They do have many advantages and they are very efficient and flexible compared to lead-acid batteries, according to Greg Illes in his article, “Why would you want a lithium battery pack?

If you want to learn more about lithium batteries or lithium battery chargers, listen to Mike Sokol’s recent webcast. He gives out a lot of great information and you’ll be glad you listened. Find it here.

Please tell us if you have installed a lithium battery in your RV in the poll below. Thanks for voting!

