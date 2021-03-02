KOA campground creates solar array to power entire park

The Kansas City East/Oak Grove KOA has created an innovative, green project to bring power to their camping guests. The campground is unveiling a newly-constructed solar array capable of supplying all of the power needs for the park and its campers.

Located east of Kansas City near Oak Grove, the new solar field has the ability to produce over 470,000 kWh of power annually. The average American home, in comparison, generally requires about 10,000 kWh each year. This means the campground’s solar array would be able to power nearly 50 homes.

“Campground guests use more electricity than most people realize. In fact, electricity is our third highest expense,” says campground owner Andrea Nuemann. “This is their temporary home away from home and modern RVs have multiple devices to power from air conditioners to TVs and everything in between.”

In addition to creating a reliable power supply, the new solar array is a green initiative that will reduce CO2 emissions. The system is expected to save over 15,000 tons of CO2 over its lifetime. This is equivalent planting 360,000 trees or a 31-million-mile reduction in auto miles.

“Campers by definition appreciate nature so we think many will like that the park has gone solar,” affirms Nuemann.

Implementing solar power is just one of the many ways that Nuemann is making her campground greener. The park has also converted to LED lighting and planted more than 375 trees and bushes. More planting is planned for the spring with the goal of adding to the beauty of the campground and reducing air and noise pollution generated by the nearby expressway.

The Kansas City East/Oak Grove KOA Holiday is located at 303 NE 3rd Street in Oak Grove, Missouri. To make reservations, please call Kansas City East/Oak Grove KOA Holiday at (816) 690-6660 or by visiting their website.

SOURCE: KOA press release