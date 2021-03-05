Many RVers consider themselves outdoor enthusiasts. And many outdoor enthusiasts enjoy hunting. Do you enjoy hunting? If so, what do you most enjoy hunting?

About a year ago we ran a poll that asked you to pick your favorite outdoor activity. Only 4 percent, 110 of you, said hunting, which isn’t a large number (the activity with the most votes, 32 percent, was hiking). But we still want to know how many of you enjoy hunting.

Take off the camo, wash your hands, then vote in the poll below. Thanks!