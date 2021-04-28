At what age does someone become “middle-aged”?

19

Your idea of “middle age” when you were younger may be different than it is now, but when you hear the term “middle-aged” what do you think of? Someone who is 30? 40? 50?

A quick Google search will tell you that “middle age” is generally defined as being between the ages of 40-60. What do you think – do you agree?

Please tell us in the poll below. If you’d like to be more specific, feel free to leave a comment saying what age you think defines being middle-aged. We’d be curious to hear what age you think! Thanks!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

19 Comments
Newest
Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Gary Byler
14 minutes ago

If 2018 life expectancy in the U.S. was 77.54, thus it seems reasonable that middle should be 40 give or take.

Reply
Sink Jaxon
39 minutes ago

The answer to that is totally subjective, a teenager would think a 30 year old is totally ‘old’! And most 60 somethings think they’re middle aged! I know I do! ﻿😋﻿

Reply
Tom
39 minutes ago

Middle aged when you have teenagers. They cause it, not the calendar.

Reply
Philip Sponable
43 minutes ago

It’s all relative… when you’re 18… Middle Age is 30-50… Old Folk is 50-70… and >70 is pure geezer…﻿ 😂 ﻿

Reply
Wolfe
50 minutes ago

If 60 is middle age, i have to live to 120…. not a chance! 40 is realistically middle of i’m lucky.

Reply
Beth
1 hour ago

Actually I just read an article that says the WHO has recently declared middle age to be from 65 to80!

Reply
Tommy Molnar
8 minutes ago
Reply to  Beth

One more bit of proof that the WHO is worthless.

Reply
John Massengale
1 hour ago

You are only as old as you feel, So find someone younger and feel them and that’s how old you will feel. (Just be careful on what you feel) LOL ﻿ 😇 ﻿

Reply
Dan
1 hour ago

Middle aged to me was always in the 50s. I’m in the late 60s now so I guess I’m beyond that.

Reply
Tim
1 hour ago

Those answered 50 are thinking of the middle of middle aged…

At 60 I started telling people I am old but that doesn’t mean I am. I still feel and act like I am forty and love every day I get😁

Reply
James LaGasse
2 hours ago

I’m 68, don’t feel old, I know I can’t do the things I used to do but I feel great and we still do (within reason) the stuff we want to do

Reply
Richard Hughes
2 hours ago

Merely in the mind. My 89year old mother used to say,” Don’t let this fool you, there is a 17 year old in here.”

Reply
Wayne
2 hours ago

I think that age is just a number that society misuses in general. As I age I am fortunate to be still basically able to continue life as normal. Although I climb ladders slower and squint a bit when reading life is still good

Reply
John
3 hours ago

For me, “middle age” is more a philosophical concept, rather than a mathematical formula. I’m approaching 72, so in my mind, I’m almost there. You’re as old as you feel – don’t dwell on the numbers!

Reply
Boltman
3 hours ago

If day you reach middle age at the half way point of what the average person lives to today.
Americans life expectancy dropped by one year in 2020 to 77 so I’d say middle age begins at about 37.
Live long and prosper…
Happy RVing and hope to see you down the road!

Reply
Thomas Boltik
3 hours ago

DW says that since I always act like a 12 year old, I guess I’ll never know.

Reply
Rock & Tina
3 hours ago

Those who picked 50 as middle aged must be assuming they will live to at least 100.

Reply
Bob P
3 hours ago
Reply to  Rock & Tina

Yep my wonderful wife is 81 and I’m 78, we’ve been married 1 month shy of 5 years and we talk about celebrating our Silver Anniversary in 20 years. She was a young 76 when we married and I was an old 73. In the last 5 years she has changed me to be almost as young as she is and I love it. When I was young (mid twenties) I thought 35 was middle age as many in my family and friends would die around 70, as I grew older and was still doing an active life style into my 40s and 50s I started thinking middle age was around 40-45. My dad lived to 87, my mom passed at 85 so I’ve got long life genes, maybe we will celebrate our silver anniversary.

Reply
Debra Rohm
3 hours ago

Good Morning! The older I get the older “middle aged” becomes!!! ﻿ 😄 ﻿

Reply